Artful Movements @ Home: Strengthen Your Inner Calm

Marsden Hartley is a Maine-born artist. His painting Late Fall, Maine conveys a cool calmness and is evocative of his continued artistic exploration of nature. The Tree yoga pose alludes to the sturdy trees depicted and helps build the strength of the body core, encouraging one to strengthen their inner calm.

Part of Let Art Inspire, the Museum’s wellness initiative, Artful Movements provides an opportunity to practice a series of gentle yoga poses inspired by artworks in the galleries. These free sessions begin with a deeper look at an artwork, followed by a series of gentle poses and meditation led by Kathleen Leisure Haberstock of School Street Yoga. While we’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ll bring Artful Movements to you in the safety and convenience of your home.

The session will be appropriate for all yoga levels, families, and children.Wear comfortable clothing that will allow you to stretch.