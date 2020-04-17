Virtual Art + Conversation: Hew Locke: Here’s The Thing

Sarah Duff, assistant professor of history, and Diana Tuite, Katz Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, will discuss the Queen Victoria figurehead and British imperialism in relation to the Hew Locke: Here’s The Thing exhibition.

Our Art + Conversation programs consist of Museum staff members, Colby faculty members, and guest speakers discussing current exhibitions or works in the Museum collection, followed by a Q&A. Recommended for a general adult audience, both community and campus.

You can watch on The Lantern starting at noon.